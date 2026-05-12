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Economía a la sombra: trabajadores modifican su horario laboral debido a incremento en temperaturas

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Published 10:06 AM

Este del Valle de Coachella, California (KUNA) - Conforme las temperaturas incrementan y la temporada de verano se acerca, algunos campos agricolas realizan modificaciones en sus horarios de operaciones para que los trabajadores se resguarden y no sufran afectaciones a su salud como la deshidratación.

A lo largo del Valle de Coachella diversas organizaciones defensoras de los derechos de los trabajadores agricolas y migrantes dedican su tiempo en informar a los mismos sobre recomendaciones para protegerse de las altas temperaturas y conocer lo que empleadores por ley deben proporcionarles.

El reporte completo lo tendrán tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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