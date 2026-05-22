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Crisis en programa DACA: beneficiarios temen ser deportados, convocan a sesión informativa de emergencia en organización TODEC

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Published 10:50 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif (KUNA) - Debido a las recientes detenciones por parte de agentes migratorios a quienes son o eran beneficiarios del programa DACA, la tensión aumenta y se piensa quen cualquiera podría en riesgo.

La organización TODEC legal center con oficina en la ciudad de Coachella convocó a una sesión de emergencia luego de haber sido contactados por un gran número de personas preocupadas al respecto.

"Es importante que los beneficiarios de DACA y sus familias comprendan la realidad actual y sus vulnerabilidades en lo que respecta a su bienestar, seguridad y derechos laborales", comentó un portavoz de TODEC.

Esta se llevará a cabo a medio día este viernes 22 de mayo, Telemundo 15 estará presente y tendrá todos los detalles en su emisión de las 6 pm.

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Juan Montesló

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