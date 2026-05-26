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Debido a escasez de sangre en el Valle de Coachella realizan campaña de donación

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today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:25 PM

INDIO California (KUNA) — Con motivo de fomentar la donación de sangre en el Valle de Coachella la policía de la ciudad de Indio realiza su evento anual en colaboración con LifeStream Blood Bank, donde además buscan incentivar a la comunidad ofreciendo una tarjeta de regalo a los primeros donantes.

A principios de año la Cruz Roja Americana advirtió sobre una grave escasez de sangre en el Valle de Coachella, así mismo, dicha entidad presta servicio a más de 100 hospitales en el sur de California y señaló que los retrasos en las donaciones pueden afectar a los pacientes que dependen de transfusiones para cirugías, tratamientos contra el cáncer y atención de emergencia.

Por su parte, LifeStream Blood Bank, que suministra sangre al Desert Regional Medical Center y a otros hospitales en el Valle de Coachella, informó que necesita donantes tras la temporada festiva.

"Tenemos una necesidad crítica de donantes con sangre de tipo O negativo, A negativo y B negativo, de la cual actualmente disponemos de menos de tres días de suministro en existencia", afirmó Michael Shepherd, de LifeStream Blood Bank.

Manténgase en sintonía con Telemundo 15 para ver la historia completa a las 6 p. m. y a las 11 p. m.

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Juan Montesló

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