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Residentes del Valle de Coachella salen a votar

Riverside County
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Published 3:06 PM

Cathedral City, California (KUNA) - Este año el distrito fue reconfigurado en virtud de la Proposición 50, incorporando a las comunidades de Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Aguanga, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove y Mountain Center, como un distrito que se extiende a lo largo del oeste del condado de Riverside y partes del condado de San Diego.

Las elecciones primarias marcan los primeros comicios bajo los nuevos límites territoriales, los cuales transformaron lo que había sido un distrito de tendencia republicana en uno que ahora favorece a los demócratas.

Las comunidades de la región desértica siguen formando parte del 25.º Distrito Congresional de California, representado por el actual congresista demócrata Raúl Ruiz.

Al día de 31 de mayo 2026, se emitierón aproximadamente 1,467,132 boletas de voto por correo y se habrían recibido como válidas aproximadamente 257,730 (cifra que también toma en cuenta los registros de votantes suplementarios y la reemisión de boletas).

Esta tarde estaremos transmitiendo totalmente en vivo a desde la biblioteca de Cathedral City donde las urnas estarán abiertas desde las 7:00 a. m. a 8:00 p. m. Las boletas deben entregarse o emitirse a más tardar a las 8:00 p. m. de esta noche para ser contabilizadas.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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