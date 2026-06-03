Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Voto latino perfila a los ganadores de las elecciones primarias en condado de Riverside

APT
By
New
Published 12:46 PM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - Durante las elecciones primarias en el valle de Coachealla se tuvieron perfiles de representantes de la comunidad latina, algunos migrantes de origen mexicano se encuentran liderando las contiendas, como es el caso del congresista Dr. Raul Ruíz, mientras que Oscar Ortíz, contendiente por el puesto de asambleísta se posiciona entre los primeros lugares.

El voto latino es decisivo, aunque resulta novedoso como la comunidad hispana ha optado en algunos casos por votar en favor del partido republicano, cuyos ideales historicamente han sido distantes de beneficiarlos.

Tendremos un análisis al respecto, esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Juan Montesló

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.