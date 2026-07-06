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La advertencia de calor extremo comienza el martes

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Telemundo 15
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Updated
today at 6:11 PM
Published 6:02 PM 





Las temperaturas más altas del año hasta la fecha están llegando al Valle de Coachella a medida que se intensifica un sistema de alta presión sobre el suroeste. Las máximas subirán desde los 110 grados Fahrenheit (aprox. 43 °C) de hoy hasta un rango de 114 a 117 grados (aprox. 46–47 °C) el miércoles y el jueves; esto entre 5 y 10 grados por encima del promedio.






    

	
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Mayra Pérez


                    

                
Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

            

        
                    

                            

            





	




 






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