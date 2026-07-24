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KUNA Weather

La ola de calor se intensifica mientras continúa la advertencia de calor extremo. ​​​​​​​

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Published 10:36 PM
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Mayra Pérez

Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

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