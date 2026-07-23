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Kunamundo

Rescatan a un excursionista tras una emergencia médica en Mecca

MGN
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Published 3:03 PM

MECCA- Un excursionista sufrió una emergencia médica en un sendero de Mecca hoy, lo que provocó su rescate.

Según el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside, la llamada de emergencia por "acceso inaccesible" se recibió alrededor de las 12:45 p. m. del jueves en la intersección de Box Canyon Road y Painted Canyon Road.

La agencia informó que los equipos de rescate contactaron al excursionista, cuya identidad y edad no fueron reveladas, mediante un vehículo todoterreno y lo trasladaron a un hospital local.

Se desconoce si el excursionista sufrió alguna lesión.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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