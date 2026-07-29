Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Varias casas móviles se incendian en Desert Hot Springs, una persona hospitalizada

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:30 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California — Equipos del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside acudieron el jueves a un incendio que afectó a varias casas móviles en la cuadra 17700 de Langlois Road, en Desert Hot Springs.

Según Cal Fire, una casa móvil resultó destruida y otras dos sufrieron daños. Los bomberos permanecieron en el lugar durante varias horas realizando labores de remoción de escombros y revisión exhaustiva para asegurarse de que el fuego estuviera totalmente extinguido y verificar si quedaban puntos calientes.

La agencia informó que, al llegar, las dotaciones encontraron varias casas móviles en llamas, por lo que se solicitaron recursos adicionales —incluidos ocho camiones cisterna, un jefe de batallón y un camión de bomberos con escalera— para colaborar en las tareas de extinción.

Las autoridades indicaron que no se emitieron órdenes de evacuación durante el incidente.

Una persona fue trasladada a un hospital local con heridas leves; sin embargo, Cal Fire señaló que no está claro si dichas lesiones estaban directamente relacionadas con el incendio.

La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación. No se ha difundido información adicional.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Luis Medina

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.