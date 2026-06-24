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Deportes

Así serían los cruces de 16avos de final del Mundial 2026 si la fase de grupos terminara ahora

FIFA
By
Updated
today at 3:35 PM
Published 2:14 PM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este miércoles comienza la tercera y última fecha de la fase de grupos, y ya tenemos a nueve equipos clasificados a los dieciseisavos de final, una instancia completamente nueva en el Mundial de la FIFA. La pelea promete ser gol a gol y los cruces ya empiezan a tomar forma.

Para establecer el siguiente sistema de partidos mano a mano utilizamos los resultados hasta el Suiza 2-1 Canadá y el Bosnia 3-1 Qatar de este miércoles. Clasificarían los primeros y los segundos de todas las zonas y los ocho mejores terceros.

Para conocer las llaves destinadas a cada tercero, utilizamos el sistema de probabilidades de la FIFA. Hay 495 en total, y la número 126 del listado es la que correspondería a la tabla de terceros actual. Entonces, los cruces quedarían así:

Por supuesto, todo esto podría cambiar con un gol.

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