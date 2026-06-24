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Triple-Digit Heat Fades as Major Weekend Cooldown Arrives

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Published 3:51 PM

Highs will still top out around 110 degrees Thursday before a much cooler pattern settles in to end the week. A strong Pacific storm system will push the recent heat and humidity out of the region, bringing a noticeable cooldown beginning Friday. By the weekend, highs will fall into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees—roughly 10 to 15 degrees cooler than earlier this week, with some locations seeing one of their coolest late June weekends in years. Gusty southwest to west winds will also ramp up Friday and Saturday, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass, where blowing dust could reduce visibility at times. Temperatures remain below average into early next week before a gradual warming trend returns.

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Katie Boer

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