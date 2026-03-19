Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Descarrilamiento de tren en North Shore

By
New
Published 8:39 AM

Equipos de emergencia estuvieron por varias horas por descarrilamiento del tren en el área en North Shore donde 20 vagones del ferrocarril se descarrilaron ayer a las 5 de la tarde cerca del Hwy 111. Un equipo de materiales peligrosos llego al lugar para ser parte de las labores de limpieza, un tramo de la carretera fue cerrado, por fortuna nadie salió herido.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.