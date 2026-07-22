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La Poderosa

Líderes del esfuerzo de revocación entran en las contiendas electorales de la Ciudad de Coachella

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Published 12:46 PM

Dos de las figuras que lideran el esfuerzo para revocar a los miembros del Concejo Municipal de Coachella Denise Delgado y Yadira Perez ahora buscan cargos electivos en la ciudad.

Según la lista del Secretario Municipal de candidatos que han presentado su intención de postularse en la elección de 2026, Jesus Gonzalez ha presentado su candidatura para alcalde, mientras que Vicente Zamora ha presentado su candidatura para el Concejo Municipal de Coachella.

Gonzalez y Zamora son copresentadores de un pódcast, "More than Politics CV", en el que con frecuencia han criticado al liderazgo de Coachella. La pareja también ha estado al frente de la campaña de revocación dirigida contra las concejales Denise Delgado y Yadira Perez.

Gonzalez es hijo del exalcalde de la Ciudad de Coachella Jesus R. Gonzalez, quien fue acusado formalmente de cargos graves de soborno y conspiración debido a un acuerdo de terrenos que involucró a su hermana y a desarrolladores de la propiedad. Gonzalez Sr. ahora se desempeña como fideicomisario en la Junta de Educación del Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Luis Medina

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