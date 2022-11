Los primeros vientos fuertes de Santa Ana de esta temporada implican un peligro de incendio crítico para California

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Ventura Co. & much of LA County. Are you READY & SET for wildfire in your area? That means, defensible space around your home, and an emergency supply kit ready in case evacuations are ordered. #CAfire #CAwx https://t.co/sS0kr6lNZe pic.twitter.com/8PjSMPYw9N — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 15, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING!!! Where: Ventura/LA counties (see graphic). When: 7 AM to 7 PM Wed What: Critical #FireWx conditions – NE wind gusts 60-75 MPH – RH 6-15 percent Be prepared and review your evacuation plans. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PSzQp5EMkt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 14, 2022

