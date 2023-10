Hamas y la Yihad Islámica prometen una respuesta firme tras bombardeos de Israel en el que murieron tres altos comandantes de la Yihad

We’ve stopped our strikes for now. Our assets are in the air ready to respond to any threat to our civilians. — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) May 9, 2023

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.