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Resultados del Mundial 2026 y clasificación en vivo: tabla de posiciones, partidos y goles

KYMA
Telemundo 15
KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 2:05 PM

CNN Español

Mira aquí todos la tabla de posiciones de los grupos y todos los resultados actualizados de los partidos y la lista de goleadores del Mundial 2026 en Estados Unidos, México y Canadá.

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