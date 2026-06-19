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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 19 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 10:39 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Con el primer clasificado a dieciseisavos de final ya definido, México, el Mundial 2026 sigue su marcha este viernes con otros cuatro partidos de los grupos C y D, donde Estados Unidos o Australia podrían meterse en la próxima ronda.

🏟️ Estadio Seattle

🏠 Seattle, Washington, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Fialdelfia

🏠 Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos

  • 8:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 5:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 6:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 7:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 9:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 2:30 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Bahía de San Francisco

🏠 Santa Clara, California, Estados Unidos

  • 11 p.m. de Miami.
  • 8 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 9 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 10 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 12 a.m. (ya sábado) de Buenos Aires.
  • 5 a.m. (ya sábado) de Madrid.

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