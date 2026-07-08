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Así quedan los cuartos de final del Mundial 2026: clasificados, partidos y fechas

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Telemundo 15
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July 6, 2026 8:13 PM
Published 10:51 AM

Por CNN en Español

Quedaron definidos los cuartos de final del Mundial 2026 tras una jornada de martes repleta de emoción, con la remontada argentina en el final y los penales entre Suiza y Colombia.

El sábado se confirmó la primera llave, entre Francia y Marruecos, que eliminaron a Paraguay y Canadá, respectivamente. El domingo fue el turno de Noruega e Inglaterra, que en dos partidazos sacaron del torneo a Brasil y México.

Este lunes avanzaron España y Bélgica, que vencieron a Portugal y Estados Unidos, y el martes lo hicieron Argentina y Suiza, eliminando a Egipto y Colombia.

Así queda el cuadro de los mejores ocho del torneo:

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