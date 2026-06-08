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Noticias Principales

La policía detiene a una mujer que provocó una persecución tras creer que los oficiales formaban parte de una operación del ICE

DHSPD
By
Published 4:53 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -Una mujer fue detenida tras una persecución que se produjo porque creyó erróneamente que los agentes de policía de Desert Hot Springs participaban en una operación de control de inmigración de ICE.

El incidente tuvo lugar el lunes, cuando unos detectives de DHSPD prestaban apoyo a un grupo de trabajo del condado que realizaba controles de cumplimiento de la ley a delincuentes sexuales registrados y a personas en libertad condicional bajo supervisión por delitos sexuales violentos, según informó el departamento en las redes sociales.

"Durante una de estas operaciones de control, una mujer adulta de Desert Hot Springs creyó erróneamente que los agentes formaban parte de una operación federal de control de inmigración del ICE", escribió la policía. "La mujer pasó varias veces por el lugar mientras intentaba grabar a quienes creía que eran agentes federales del ICE. Durante estas acciones, condujo de forma imprudente y estuvo a punto de atropellar a los investigadores con su vehículo."

La policía intentó detener el vehículo; sin embargo, la conductora no obedeció a los agentes.

"La conductora siguió su camino hasta la comisaría de Desert Hot Springs, donde finalmente fue detenida", informó la policía.

La mujer se enfrenta a cargos por conducción temeraria, conducir sin permiso de conducir válido y un delito menor de fuga. No se ha revelado su identidad.

"Este incidente sirve como un importante recordatorio de que interferir en las operaciones policiales puede generar situaciones peligrosas para los agentes, los investigadores y los ciudadanos. Independientemente de las opiniones personales o las suposiciones que se puedan tener sobre una actuación policial, las personas deben mantener una distancia de seguridad, respetar todas las normas de tráfico y acatar las órdenes legítimas de los agentes de policía. Cuando se activan las luces de emergencia, los conductores están obligados a ceder el paso de forma segura y detenerse. La conducción temeraria y el incumplimiento de la obligación de ceder el paso ponen en peligro a todo el mundo y pueden dar lugar a cargos penales".

-Departamento de Policía de Desert Hot Springs

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Isabella Carballoso

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