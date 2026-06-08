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Noticias Principales

Un joven de 21 años muere en un tiroteo ocurrido el domingo en Banning

MGN Online
By
Published 7:20 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - La investigación sobre el tiroteo que acabó con la vida de un joven de 21 años el domingo en Banning sigue en curso.

El tiroteo se denunció poco antes de las 11:00 de la noche en la zona de la calle 6 y la calle Ramsey.

La policía informó de que los agentes llegaron al lugar y encontraron a David Hernández-Enriques con múltiples heridas de bala en el bloque 600 de la calle W. Ramsey. Hernández-Enriques fue declarado muerto en el lugar de los hechos.

La Oficina de Detectives del Departamento de Policía de Banning está investigando activamente este incidente. La investigación sigue en curso.

Se anima a cualquier persona que tenga información relacionada con este incidente a ponerse en contacto con la Oficina de Detectives del Departamento de Policía de Banning en el (951) 922-3170 y hacer referencia al caso #26-1078 del Departamento de Policía de Banning.

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Isabella Carballoso

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