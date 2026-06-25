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Noticias Principales

Terremotos alertan a la comunidad, por lo que autoridades del condado de Riverside emiten recomendaciones

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Published 12:40 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KUNA) — La comunidad de venezolanos en el Valle de Coachella siguen de cerca la situación de su país tras los dos fuertes terremotos que sacudieron la capital Caracas el miércoles, lo que ha generado preocupación por sus seres queridos.

Estos sismos formaron parte de una serie de eventos notables registrados ese mismo día incluidos temblores en Japón y el norte de California, lo que ha reactivado el debate sobre la preparación ante terremotos y ha puesto de relieve la amenaza sísmica constante que enfrenta el sur de California.

Ante el creciente interés y la preocupación de la población, funcionarios del Departamento de Gestión de Emergencias del Condado de Riverside visitaron la falla de San Andrés para hablar sobre la preparación ante terremotos.

Las autoridades del condado subrayan que, si bien los terremotos no se pueden predecir, los residentes pueden tomar medidas desde ahora para prepararse ante un evento sísmico de gran magnitud. Los responsables de emergencias instaron a las familias a elaborar planes de comunicación, asegurar los muebles pesados ​​y preparar kits de emergencia con suficientes alimentos, agua y medicamentos para varios días.

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Juan Montesló

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