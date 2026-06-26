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Noticias Principales

Útiles escolares para estudiantes de bajos ingresos al este del Valle de Coachella, regresa la campaña anual de Galilee Center

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Published 12:03 PM

MECCA, California (KUNA) - Galilee Center continua con su campaña anual de donación de utiles escolares para jovenes estudiantes de bajos ingresos, en específico para aquellas familias que enfrentan un desempleo por su estatus migratorio.

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Juan Montesló

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