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Noticias Principales

Recaudan víveres para víctimas por terremotos en Venezuela, una familia en Cathedral City organiza evento

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Published 10:15 AM

Cathedral Ciy, California (KUNA) - Debido a los recientes terremotos que debastaron a la población de Caracas, Venezuela, una familia en la Ciudad de Catedral ha organizado un evento para recaudar alimentos y productos de higiene personal para donar a las víctimas.

El centro de acopio se encuentra ubicado en 68100 Tortuga Road, Cathedral City 92234 estarán aceptado el día de hoy inclusive insumos médicos, ropa, y cualquier tipo de víveres que la comunidad desee donar.

Para más información pueden comunicarse al 441-370-6107 con Carmen.

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Juan Montesló

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