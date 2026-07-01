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Noticias Principales

Incendio de una vivienda en Desert Hot Springs deja a familia desprotegida

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Published 12:52 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California (KUNA) — Bomberos acudieron a un incendio residencial en Desert Hot Springs el 27 de junio que afectó a dos viviendas.

Según el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside, se recibió una llamada al 911 alrededor de las 4:15 p. m. informando sobre varias casas en llamas en la cuadra 13000 de West Street.

Al llegar, las cuadrillas se encontraron con fuertes vientos que, según las autoridades, contribuyeron a que el fuego se propagara a una segunda vivienda, la cual sufrió daños leves en la estructura del techo.

Los bomberos lograron contener el incendio a las 5:22 p. m. y se solicitó la asistencia de la Cruz Roja Americana para dos adultos y dos niños que quedaron desplazados.

No se reportaron heridos.

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Juan Montesló

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