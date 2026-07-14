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Noticias Principales

Problemas en el Senior Center de la ciudad de Coachella continuan según miembros del mismo

KESQ
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Published 10:03 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Luego que el concejo de la ciudad de Coachella argumentara haber trabajado en la resolución de problemas que enfrenta el senior center, miembros del mismo buscan evidenciar y hablar respecto a las verdaderas condiciones que presentan.

Manténgase al tanto del reporte que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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