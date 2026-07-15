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Noticias Principales

Detenciones de ICE en tráfico generan polémica por muertes ocasionadas, en duda la suspension temporal de operativos

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Published 12:53 PM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Autoridades a nivel nacional habrían suspendido operativos de ICE en tráfico, esto luego de las constantes escaladas y eventos desafortunados que provocaron la muerte de migrantes que se encontraban bajo intento de detención.

Organizaciones que luchan por lo derechos de los inmigrantes en el Valle de Coachella alzan la voz para concietizar al respecto.

Manténganse al tanto de las actualizaciones que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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