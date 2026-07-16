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Noticias Principales

El jefe de policía de Palm Springs, Andy Mills, anuncia su jubilación tras una carrera de 48 años en las fuerzas del orden

PSPD Police Chief Andy Mills
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PSPD Police Chief Andy Mills
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Published 11:09 AM

PALM SPRINGS, California. — El jefe de la Policía de Palm Springs, Andy Mills, ha anunciado que se jubilará el 5 de septiembre, poniendo fin a una carrera de 48 años en las fuerzas del orden, incluidos casi cuatro años al frente del Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs.

Mills compartió la noticia el jueves en un mensaje en redes sociales dirigido a la comunidad de Palm Springs, así como a sus amigos y familiares. "Después de 48 años en la policía, 13 de ellos como jefe de policía, ha llegado el momento de colgar mi equipo", escribió Mills. "Palm Springs es la joya de la corona de una carrera extraordinaria."

El jefe Mills se convirtió en jefe de la Policía de Palm Springs en octubre de 2021, sucediendo al exjefe Bryan Reyes. Durante su mandato, hizo hincapié en la policía comunitaria, la seguridad pública, el bienestar de los agentes y el fortalecimiento de las relaciones entre el departamento y la comunidad.
Mills desempeñó un papel destacado como jefe durante el atentado con bomba en el American Reproductive Center de Palm Springs, liderando a los equipos de primera respuesta en la comunidad. También impulsó reformas dentro del departamento tras un accidente de motocicleta ocurrido durante el desfile navideño de Palm Springs en diciembre de 2024.

Mills había anunciado en marzo que estaba tomando medidas para dejar su cargo como jefe. Hoy confirma que su último día como jefe de la Policía de Palm Springs está programado para el 5 de septiembre.

"Ha sido un honor y un privilegio servirles", concluyó Mills.

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Luis Medina

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