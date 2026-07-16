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Noticias Principales

Ola de humedad en el Valle de Coachella pone en peligro mortal a trabajadores de campo

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Published 10:43 AM

THERMAL, California (KUNA) - Autoridades del Valle de Coachella buscan proteger a los trabajadores durante los momentos de alto calor, ya que actualmente California vive una ola de humedad que podría ser mortal para los trabajadores del campo, se dice que los empleadores deben proporcionar agua, sombra y descansos para prevenir enfermedades por calor.

La advertencia de calor extremo también está en vigor desde el día de ayer miércoles 15 de julio hasta el día de hoy jueves 16 de julio, para el Inland Empire, los valles interiores del condado de San Diego, el valle de Coachella y las montañas del condado de San Bernardino.

Se espera que las temperaturas ostiren entre 90 y 100 grados Fahrenheit en los valles interiores del condado de San Diego y de 100 a 110 grados Fahrenheit en el Inland Empire.

El Programa Sembrando de Prevención (Prevención de la Cosecha) de TODEC continúa proporcionando a los trabajadores inmigrantes conciencia, educación sobre prevención, recursos y herramientas para ayudar a mantener a los trabajadores agrícolas y a los trabajadores inmigrantes seguros a diario.

La enfermedad por calor es un peligro grave y potencialmente mortal en el lugar de trabajo. Bajo los Estándares de Prevención de Enfermedades por Calor de Cal/OSHA, los empleadores están legalmente obligados a proteger a los trabajadores de enfermedades relacionadas con el calor tanto en lugares de trabajo interiores como al aire libre. Los empleadores pueden estar cubiertos tanto por las regulaciones interiores como exteriores si tienen trabajadores en cada entorno. Consulte la tabla de comparación de los estándares de prevención de enfermedades por calor en interiores y exteriores para obtener más información.

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Juan Montesló

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