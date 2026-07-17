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Noticias Principales

Una Final en Español: la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 será la segunda entre equipos hispanohablantes en la historia

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Published 10:54 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - El idioma del football conquisto la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, es lo que dicen los aficionados y analistas deportivos, tras posicionarse como finalistas a los equipos de Argentina y España, los cuales disputarán este próximo domingo 19 de junio.

Donde el equipo liderado por Messi busca el tan esperado Back to Back, la cobertura la tendrá totalmente en vivo y en español solo por Telemundo 15.

Manténgase al tanto de la transmisión solo por Telemundo Palm Springs.

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Juan Montesló

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