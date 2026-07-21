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Noticias Principales

Cambios para obtener Green Card ponen en riesgo a personas mayores y/o enfermas

TELEMUNDO 15
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Published 1:54 PM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - El DHS está revocando las regulaciones de 2022 sobre la causal de inadmisibilidad por carga pública (la "Regla Final de 2022"). Esta revocación restablece una mayor discrecionalidad para que los funcionarios del DHS evalúen todos los hechos pertinentes y se alinea con la política de larga data de que los extranjeros en los Estados Unidos deben ser autosuficientes y que los beneficios gubernamentales no deben incentivar la inmigración. Esta norma también modifica las regulaciones relativas al incumplimiento y la cancelación de las fianzas por carga pública.
Factores específicos que evalúan los funcionarios de inmigración:

  • Edad
  • Salud
  • Número de miembros de la familia
  • Activos, recursos y situación financiera
  • Nivel educativo

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Juan Montesló

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