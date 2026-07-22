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Noticias Principales

Hasta medio millón de dolares podría costar un autobus con necesidades especiales, para la Ciudad de Coachella

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Published 10:44 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Debido a los constantes problemas que aquejan a los miembros del Senior Center de la Ciudad de Coachella respecto al servicio de transporte que se les ofrece, el ayuntamiento ha puesto en marcha el plan de adquisición de un nuevo autobus ya que el actual tiene 20 años de uso.

El personal del Departamento de Desarrollo Económico y del Departamento de Obras Públicas solicitará orientación al Concejo Municipal sobre una opción de compra de autobuses y un rango de gasto de entre $212, 963.00 y $500,000.00 dólares.

El informe del personal presenta cinco opciones de autobuses para su consideración, y se abordará esta tarde en la reunión de concejo.

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Juan Montesló

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