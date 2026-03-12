Skip to Content
Noticias

Chofer escolar acusado de actos sexuales con menor regresará a la corte

Published 11:14 AM

Ayer dieron a conocer que el próximo mes se presentara de nuevo en la corte un chofer de autobuses escolares sospechoso de cometer actos sexuales con una adolescente de 14 años en la escuela Oasis ubicada cerca de la avenida 74.

Eric Ochoa de 47 años residente de Thermal fue arrestado el mes pasado, pero salió libre al pagar una fianza de cien mil dólares. Cabe mencionar que el distrito escolar del Valle de Coachella puso al empleado en cese administrativo tras su arresto

Nancy Prado

