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Noticias

Reportan drones acosadores

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Published 7:07 AM

Un residente de Palm Springs le dijo a la policía que un dron lo siguió en dos ocasiones mientras cargaba su vehículo eléctrico cerca de las calles Vista Chino y Sunrise cerca del aeropuerto donde fue acosado por un dron que parecía grabarlo con una luz brillante visible a través del techo de su automóvil.

El dron finalmente se alejó cuando notó que el hombre estaba llamándole a la policía que menciono que los operadores de drones recreativos y comerciales deben seguir las reglas federales, incluidos los límites de altitud, los requisitos de registro y las restricciones cerca de los aeropuertos.

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Nancy Prado

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