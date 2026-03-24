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Una persona resulta herida tras un tiroteo cerca de un parque en Mecca

KUNA
By
Updated
today at 9:04 PM
Published 8:59 PM

MECCA, California (KESQ) - La policía ha encontrado a una persona con heridas de bala cerca de un parque en Mecca el martes por la noche.

El tiroteo se denunció poco antes de las 8 p.m. en la zona de la Coahuilla Street y 6th Street.

No se disponía de información sobre el estado de la víctima. Tampoco se sabía si se había producido alguna detención.

Varios testigos le dijeron a Telemundo 15 en el lugar de los hechos que oyeron más de 30 disparos.

Los ayudantes del sheriff se encuentran actualmente en el lugar y se ha visto un helicóptero sobrevolando la zona. La investigación sigue en curso.

Tendremos las últimas noticias a las 11 p.m. en Telemundo 15.

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Jesus Reyes

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