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Se aplaza caso penal contra el fundador de Silvercrest Advertising

USAF / Joshua Magbanua
By
Published 4:14 AM

Una audiencia en el caso penal contra William “Billy” Rodriguez, fundador de Silvercrest Advertising, fue aplazada hasta el 6 de abril después de que los abogados defensores dijeran que aún están esperando pruebas clave.

El individuo está acusado de manejar borracho y atropellar y matar a Christina Barrington, de 60 años el 11 de octubre de 2024 en Cathedral City.

Los cargos incluyen asesinato y fuga, además de conducir con la licencia suspendida.

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Nancy Prado

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