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Dos detenidos en relación con un tiroteo en el 2025 donde murió una adolescente

RSO
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Updated
today at 4:18 PM
Published 4:06 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Dos personas fueron arrestadas en relación con el homicidio de una joven de 17 años que ocurrió en la comunidad de Mecca en el 2025.

Christopher Placencia Balderrama, de 19 años y residente en Thermal, fue ingresado en el Centro de Detención de Benoit como sospechoso de asesinato, según el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Riverside.

El viernes se declaró inocente de asesinato y de otros cargos, según constan en los registros judiciales.

Un joven de 17 años de Mecca fue ingresado en el centro de menores de Indio, también como sospechoso de asesinato.

No se disponía de inmediato de información sobre la fianza de ambos sospechosos.

Según el departamento del sheriff, el tiroteo tuvo lugar alrededor de la 1 de la madrugada del 25 de marzo de 2025, en la cuadra 91800 de la Avenida 66. La adolescente fue declarada muerta en el lugar de los hechos. No se ha revelado su nombre debido a su edad.

Tras una exhaustiva investigación, Balderrama fue detenido el 19 de marzo en Thermal, y el adolescente fue detenido el jueves en Mecca. No se han precisado las circunstancias que rodearon el tiroteo, y tampoco está claro qué llevó a los investigadores hasta los sospechosos.

Se pidió a cualquier persona que tuviera información adicional sobre el tiroteo que llamara al 951-955-2777.

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