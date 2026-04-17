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Incidencias delictivas en el Coachella Fest 2026

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Published 1:08 PM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - El festival de música Coachella Fest se encuentra en su segunda semana, para algunos es un momento más relajante y enfocado en los amantes de la musica, autoridades esperan que los asistentes manejen con mayor precaución.

Esto debido a que el fin de semana pasado se presentaron cerca de 21 choques menores, todos ocasionados por la distracción de los conductores o por la imprudencia de manejar de manera apresurada para evitar llegar tarde al evento.

Así mismo, Abraham Plata, sargento de la policía de Indio comentó que solo ocurrieron 2 arrestos por manejar bajo la influencia del alcohol, estos fueron residentes locales, cuya actividad fue ajena al festival.

Esta tarde estaremos en vivo desde las inmediaciones del Empire Polo Club, no se lo pierda solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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