Voter Guide: Robert Sylk

La Quinta Election

Occupation: Businessman & Philanthropist



Relevant Experience: Chairman of the Board for the Jewish National Fund's Palm Springs area Former Member of the La Quinta Chamber of Commerce (2003-2007) Over 40 years of management, gaming, casino marketing and table game experience



Personal Information: Retired US Army veteran Former Director of Player Development for Agua Caliente Casino Bachelor's in Business Administration from Temple University



Sylk has an extensive background in casino development, ownership, management, planning, operations, and marketing. He is also the founder of the founder and chairman of the group "Concerned Citizens of La Quinta."

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.