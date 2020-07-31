Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipients
ABC Recovery Center, January 2011
ACT for MS, December 2011; June 2019
AIDS Assistance Program, May 2011
All Desert Wellness Centers, September 2014
Alzheimers Coachella Valley, November 2019
Amelia Earhart Elementary School, December 2018
American Cancer Society, Inc., February 2016
Angel View, October 2010; October 2018
Animal Samaritans, November 2011; October 2019
Armed Services YMCA of the USA 29, February 2014
Assistance League of Palm Springs, October 2014
Baseball Buddies, April 2012
Big Brothers Big Sisters, April 2010; January 2019
Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, January 2017
Boo2Bullying, April 2019
Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, August 2009
Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, September 2011
Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, March 2010
Braille Institute, December 2010
Cabot’s Museum Foundation, October 2017
Calicinto Ranch, Inc., July 2017
California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus, September 2013
Camp of Champions, February 2013
Carter Elementary School Library/PTO, January 2016
Cathedral Center, January 2012
Cathedral City High School, September 2018
Catholic Charities, October 2016
Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, April 2009
Children’s Playtime Productions, May 2012
Christopher’s Clubhouse, May 2009
Cielo Vista Charter School, August 2014
Coachella Valley Autism Society of America, April 2014
Coachella Valley Boxing Club, July 2012
Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, February 2018
Coachella Valley Repertory Company, October 2015
Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, August 2011; November 2018
Coachella Valley Symphony, June 2012
Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, July 2014; September 2019
College of the Desert Foundation, September 2012
Desert AIDS Project, June 2015
Desert Arc, December 2015
Desert Best Friend’s Closet, June 2014
Desert Blind and Handicapped Association, Inc., December 2013
Desert Cancer Foundation, February 2010
Desert Center for Legal Education, June 2017
Desert Communities Fuller Center for Housing, May 2014
Desert Friends of the Developmentally Disabled, May 2013
Desert Samaritans for Seniors, February 2011
Desert Women for Equality, October 2012
Dezart Performs, June 2018
DIGICOM, May 2017
Dogs For Our Brave, November 2017
Family Services of the Desert, October 2013
Family YMCA of the Desert, January 2009
FIND Food Bank, February 2009
Friends of Desert Libraries, Thousand Palms, June 2016
Friends of Roy’s Foundation, July 2013
Friends of the Desert Mountains, March 2017
Friends of the Indio Senior Center, July 2010
Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, 2015
Galilee Center, August 2013; July 2018
Gilda’s Club Desert Cities, November 2010
Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council, September 2016
Guide Dogs of the Desert, December 2014
Habitat for Humanity, March 2019
Hanson House, May 2010
HARC, Inc., August 2017
Hidden Harvest, January 2013
Humane Society of the Desert, November 2012
INCIGHT, January 2015
Jewish Family Service of the Desert, March 2012
Joseph L. Stone, VFW Post 1534, May 2019
Joslyn Center-Cove Communities Senior Association, October 2011
Loving All Animals, Inc., November 2014
Lyndon Johnson Elementary School, March 2015
Mama’s House/HEARTbeat at 22, August 2016
Martha’s Village & Kitchen, March 2009; August 2019
McCallum Theater Institute, December 2009
Mizell Senior Center, August 2010
Old Town Artisan Studio, Inc., December 2016
Olive Crest, September 2009
Ophelia Project, February 2015
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, July 2015
Palm Canyon Theatre, February 2017
Palm Desert High School Foundation, September 2015
Palm Springs Historical Society, January 2014
Palm Springs High School Welding, May 2015
Parkinson’s Resource Organization, April 2018
Pathfinder Ranch, June 2010
Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, July 2009; July 2019
Read with Me Volunteer Programs, December 2017
SafeHouse of the Desert, February 2012; January 2018
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, July 2016
Senior Advocates of the Desert, March 2016
Shelter From the Storm, June 2009
SMaRT (Science Math and Robotic Technology) Education, August 2012
Smooth Transition, Inc., August 2018
SNIP Bus (Spay, Neuter, Imperative Project), March 2018
Soldiers Organized Service (SOS), June 2013
Soroptimist House of Hope, March 2014
Stroke Recovery Center, November 2009
The First Tee of the Coachella Valley, April 2017
The Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District, September 2017
The Girlfriend Factor, November 2016
The Living Desert, December 2012
The Melanoma Awareness Project of the Desert, May 2016
The Narrow Door, November 2015
The Ranch Recovery Centers, Inc., November 2013
The Salvation Army, Cathedral City Corps., December 2019
The Unforgettables Foundation, March 2013
Tolerance Education Center, April 2016
Tools for Tomorrow, April 2013
Umbrella Ministries, February 2019
United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire, August 2015
USO Palm Springs Center, June 2011
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert, April 2011
Visiting Nurses Association, January 2010
Waring International Piano Competition, May 2018
Well in the Desert, October 2009
Surprise Grants - $10,000
American Outreach Foundation, 2018
CREATE Center for the Arts, 2019
Coachella Valley History Museum, 2017
Desi Strong Foundation, 2017
SAGE Initiative, 2018
Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 2017
SongShine Foundation, 2018