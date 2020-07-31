Skip to Content

Many past recipients may re-apply

For your organization to be considered for the Coachella Valley Spotlight, please complete and submit the following application in its entirety along with the supporting documents listed on the application by Friday, September 18, 2020. Registered 501(c)3 non-profit organizations based in the Coachella Valley that serve the area's needs and did not receive the grant in 2020 are eligible.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY »

CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD YOUR APPLICATION VIDEO »

Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipients

ABC Recovery Center, January 2011

ACT for MS, December 2011; June 2019

AIDS Assistance Program, May 2011

All Desert Wellness Centers, September 2014

Alzheimers Coachella Valley, November 2019

Amelia Earhart Elementary School, December 2018

American Cancer Society, Inc., February 2016

Angel View, October 2010; October 2018

Animal Samaritans, November 2011; October 2019

Armed Services YMCA of the USA 29, February 2014

Assistance League of Palm Springs, October 2014

Baseball Buddies, April 2012

Big Brothers Big Sisters, April 2010; January 2019

Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, January 2017

Boo2Bullying, April 2019

Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City, August 2009

Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, September 2011

Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley, March 2010

Braille Institute, December 2010

Cabot’s Museum Foundation, October 2017

Calicinto Ranch, Inc., July 2017

California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus, September 2013

Camp of Champions, February 2013

Carter Elementary School Library/PTO, January 2016

Cathedral Center, January 2012

Cathedral City High School, September 2018

Catholic Charities, October 2016

Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, April 2009

Children’s Playtime Productions, May 2012

Christopher’s Clubhouse, May 2009

Cielo Vista Charter School, August 2014

Coachella Valley Autism Society of America, April 2014

Coachella Valley Boxing Club, July 2012

Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, February 2018

Coachella Valley Repertory Company, October 2015

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, August 2011; November 2018

Coachella Valley Symphony, June 2012

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, July 2014; September 2019

College of the Desert Foundation, September 2012

Desert AIDS Project, June 2015

Desert Arc, December 2015

Desert Best Friend’s Closet, June 2014

Desert Blind and Handicapped Association, Inc., December 2013

Desert Cancer Foundation, February 2010

Desert Center for Legal Education, June 2017

Desert Communities Fuller Center for Housing, May 2014

Desert Friends of the Developmentally Disabled, May 2013

Desert Samaritans for Seniors, February 2011

Desert Women for Equality, October 2012

Dezart Performs, June 2018

DIGICOM, May 2017

Dogs For Our Brave, November 2017

Family Services of the Desert, October 2013

Family YMCA of the Desert, January 2009

FIND Food Bank, February 2009

Friends of Desert Libraries, Thousand Palms, June 2016

Friends of Roy’s Foundation, July 2013

Friends of the Desert Mountains, March 2017

Friends of the Indio Senior Center, July 2010

Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, 2015

Galilee Center, August 2013; July 2018

Gilda’s Club Desert Cities, November 2010

Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council, September 2016

Guide Dogs of the Desert, December 2014

Habitat for Humanity, March 2019

Hanson House, May 2010

HARC, Inc., August 2017

Hidden Harvest, January 2013

Humane Society of the Desert, November 2012

INCIGHT, January 2015

Jewish Family Service of the Desert, March 2012

Joseph L. Stone, VFW Post 1534, May 2019

Joslyn Center-Cove Communities Senior Association, October 2011

Loving All Animals, Inc., November 2014

Lyndon Johnson Elementary School, March 2015

Mama’s House/HEARTbeat at 22, August 2016

Martha’s Village & Kitchen, March 2009; August 2019

McCallum Theater Institute, December 2009

Mizell Senior Center, August 2010

Old Town Artisan Studio, Inc., December 2016

Olive Crest, September 2009

Ophelia Project, February 2015

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, July 2015

Palm Canyon Theatre, February 2017

Palm Desert High School Foundation, September 2015

Palm Springs Historical Society, January 2014

Palm Springs High School Welding, May 2015

Parkinson’s Resource Organization, April 2018

Pathfinder Ranch, June 2010

Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, July 2009; July 2019

Read with Me Volunteer Programs, December 2017

SafeHouse of the Desert, February 2012; January 2018

S.C.R.A.P. Gallery, July 2016

Senior Advocates of the Desert, March 2016

Shelter From the Storm, June 2009

SMaRT (Science Math and Robotic Technology) Education, August 2012

Smooth Transition, Inc., August 2018

SNIP Bus (Spay, Neuter, Imperative Project), March 2018

Soldiers Organized Service (SOS), June 2013

Soroptimist House of Hope, March 2014

Stroke Recovery Center, November 2009

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley, April 2017

The Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District, September 2017

The Girlfriend Factor, November 2016

The Living Desert, December 2012

The Melanoma Awareness Project of the Desert, May 2016

The Narrow Door, November 2015

The Ranch Recovery Centers, Inc., November 2013

The Salvation Army, Cathedral City Corps., December 2019

The Unforgettables Foundation, March 2013

Tolerance Education Center, April 2016

Tools for Tomorrow, April 2013

Umbrella Ministries, February 2019

United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire, August 2015

USO Palm Springs Center, June 2011

Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert, April 2011

Visiting Nurses Association, January 2010

Waring International Piano Competition, May 2018

Well in the Desert, October 2009

Surprise Grants - $10,000

American Outreach Foundation, 2018

CREATE Center for the Arts, 2019

Coachella Valley History Museum, 2017

Desi Strong Foundation, 2017

SAGE Initiative, 2018

Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church, 2017

SongShine Foundation, 2018