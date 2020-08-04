There’s an outdoor, socially-distant workout class for seniors to help with pandemic isolation

Coronavirus

With many senior centers closed and social activities canceled, the pandemic has left many of our local seniors feeling isolated.

One local group of seniors meets three times a week for an outdoor, socially-distant workout class.

“This all started because all of my friends...we’re all single. We’re all old. We all live alone,” said Diane Ross, the voluntary instructor for the workout class.

The group used to take part in a weekly workout class at Mizell Senior Center, but Mizell has been shut down for months due to the pandemic.

Ross says she decided to take things into her own hands -- setting up class in the parking lot outside.

“People see us and another person joins us...we have a good time,” said Ross.

“It’s really nice doing it outdoors...you’re breathing fresh air,” added Donald Beck.

Ross says social distancing and face coverings are required. The group gathers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week depending on the heat. It starts at 7:30 in the morning when temperatures are cooler.

Ross says the weekly workouts are important not only for physical health but also mental health -- to stay connected to others during this time.

“I think there is a real problem with isolation...with people who are not talking to anyone all day long can you imagine?” asked Ross.

“Exercise is crucial and if you can do it as part of a group it’s a lot easier. Also the group becomes a support group for you,” said Janita Miller.

“I’m 83 and I don’t like being isolated. I feel much better if I get out and do a little exercise,” said James Berry.

For seniors trying to stay home, Ross recommends finding other ways to be social and active. “There are a lot of Youtube exercises. You need to get one for older people that is critical,” she sad.

But for those interested in taking part in her free class, Ross says all you need is a folding chair, a mask, a stretch workout band if you have one, and of course, plenty of water.

“Come join us, we’re at the end of the parking lot under the shade trees,” she said.

“You should join us. We have plenty of space,” added Robert Graham.