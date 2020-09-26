Fish are friends: September “One Class At A Time” winner to buy class aquariums

Lifestyle

James McClure, a fifth grade teacher at Rancho Mirage Elementary School in Rancho Mirage, is the September "One Class At A Time" award winner. McClure said he plans on using the $500 funds on class aquariums so that his students can learn about the ecosystem.

"The aquariums will become a central component for their exploration of a specific type of ecosystem, a freshwater one," McClure wrote to KESQ. "The students will have the opportunity to witness first-hand the energy flow in organisms in a self-contained environment. But on an even more important side, through their work on the tanks, the students will develop other 21st-century job skills [like] collaboration, communication, leadership, initiative, and problem-solving."

The award is a joint effort between Walter Clark Legal Group and KESQ.