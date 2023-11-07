Attention nonprofits: Registration is open for 2024 Coachella Valley Giving Day

Calling all nonprofits! Organizations can now be registered for the second annual Coachella Valley Giving Day. It's set for Tuesday, March 5, 2024. CV Giving Day is a 24-hour online event that aims to raise money and awareness for nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley area.

“Last year, we witnessed the incredible impact when community members come together to give back to causes they care about,” said Jake Wuest, FirstBank California Market President, in a statement to News Channel 3.

The inaugural CV Giving Day in 2023 meant more than $370,000 in funding for more than 150 local nonprofits. Organizers say that by registering, "nonprofits can increase their visibility and donations and engage with a larger audience of volunteers and supporters."

“We’re anticipating raising even more for participating nonprofits in 2024. FirstBank and our partners are rolling out new incentive prizes to help inspire generosity across the Coachella Valley.” Jake Wuest, FirstBank California Market President

FirstBank, DCF, and the Regional Access Project Foundation (RAP) are working together to offer $90,000 in cash prizes to participating nonprofits. Once again, News Channel 3 is a sponsor to help support local nonprofit organizations in our community.

The registration period is open through February 4. To get started, go to CVGivingDay.org/content/registration.

CV Giving Day will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. But early giving starts sooner, on February 5, 2024.

To learn more, register, or donate, please visit CVGivingDay.org.