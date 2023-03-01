First ever Coachella Valley Giving Day kicks off

Coachella Valley Giving Day helps raise money and bring awareness to Coachella Valley nonprofits.

The event is collecting money for 24 hours to be donated to the nonprofit of your choosing.

There are 179 organizations taking part varying from nonprofits that support animals, children, health, etc.

You can donate as little as $5 to as many organizations as you like.

The opportunity to donate will end at midnight.

You can donate on CVGivingDay.org