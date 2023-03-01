Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:24 AM
Published 6:20 AM

First ever Coachella Valley Giving Day kicks off

Coachella Valley Giving Day helps raise money and bring awareness to Coachella Valley nonprofits.

The event is collecting money for 24 hours to be donated to the nonprofit of your choosing.

There are 179 organizations taking part varying from nonprofits that support animals, children, health, etc.

Related Story: Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert gears up for Coachella Valley Giving Day on March 1

You can donate as little as $5 to as many organizations as you like.

The opportunity to donate will end at midnight.

You can donate on CVGivingDay.org

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content