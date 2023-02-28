Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert gears up for Coachella Valley Giving Day on March 1

The inaugural Coachella Valley Giving Day, which aims to raise awareness and money for nonprofits across the Coachella Valley, has already started to accept early donations.

The 24-hour online challenge presented by Desert Community Foundation will kick off on Wednesday, March 1, in order to bring the community together to support the missions of the 179 nonprofit organizations that are registered to participate.

Among them is the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert in Rancho Mirage, which has had to delay its reopening date, due in part, to construction delays.

The museum's CEO, Cindy Burreson, said she anticipates doors will reopen to the public in September, and is hopeful CV Giving Day will bring in much-needed donations.

“Part of the challenges we’ve been facing with this is, of course, we have a huge number to hit with our fundraising, and while we’ve had extreme generosity from our community, we haven't quite hit that goal yet," said Burreson.

According to Burreson, the museum still needs to raise a little more than one million dollars to meet its fundraising goal.

