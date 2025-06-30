Living Healthy: A focus on men’s heart health during ‘Men’s Health Awareness Month’

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - June is "Men's Health Awareness Month," and when it comes to heart health there are some clear differences between men and women.

Cardiologist Dr. Jignesh Patel says men are less likely to take care of their high blood pressure, and men also tend to have uncontrolled hypertension that puts them more at risk.

Furthermore, men tend to have higher cholesterol levels than women.

All of these factors mean men experience heart attacks at a younger age. The average age for a heart attack in men is 65, and for women it's 72.

Doctors recommend men to monitor their heart health by first making an appointment to talk to your doctor and do a preventative screening, and second, get moving.

Dr. Patel suggests at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise at least five days a week.