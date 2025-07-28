Living Healthy: Benefits of hormone replacement therapy

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Hormone replacement therapy can benefit many people as they age and experience a drop in hormone levels.

Age-related changes in hormone levels can cause problems that range from wellness issues to serious medical conditions.

Hormone therapy is not just for aging adults, though. It can also be useful for younger patients who suffer from conditions that cause premature hormone imbalance.

Doctors say no matter what age you are, if you suffer from a hormone imbalance, hormone replacement therapy can make a big difference.

Donya Medical and Beauty Spa's Dr. Mersedeh Karimian says getting hormone levels optimized can help with wellbeing and feeling better about yourself.

Dr. Karimian explains, “People go through changes. . . they can't identify: 'What, what is it? I can't focus well. I'm I'm having. . . temperature changes or I'm being very moody. I can't cope with things as well,' and that has to do all with the hormonal changes that we go through."

"So in the in the medical world, of course we could do a comprehensive blood work of your hormones - the levels. Differentiating between active hormones and absolute number of hormones that are just in your body but really not doing much - and optimize the hormones. . . relative to each other to get you to that level where you feel good about yourself."

A few signs you might want to consider for hormone replacement therapy include a lack of energy, difficulty sleeping at night, weight gain, inability to lose weight, and reduced sexual performance.