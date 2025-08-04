Living Healthy: Knee, hip, back pain relief starts with proper support in feet

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - If you are having pain in your knees, hips, or back, it can be connected to your feet.

News Channel 3 sat down with President and CEO of the Good Feet store Richard Moore.

Moore says everybody deserves good feet. He explains, "It happens all the time. First of all, whether I'm out and about playing golf with friends or at church or even at family gatherings, they will just start talking about not only their feet, they will talk about, 'My knees are hurting, or my hip, or my back.' They always think it is something different, and I am usually standing, and I am like, 'Well, what are you doing right now?' And they will be like, 'What do you mean, what am I doing right now?' And I am like, 'You are standing.' It all starts with your feet, it all starts with the proper or improper alignment with your feet."

That's why arch supports are critical in supporting your gait.

Moore adds that if you are interested in having a free fitting for inserts, all you have to do is go to the Good Feet store or call ahead for a free appointment.

There are inserts to fit all shapes and sizes of shoes, and Moore urges customers to bring the shoes they love and try the inserts with them. He says you will immediately notice a difference before making any investment.