May Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Tools For Tomorrow
Tools For Tomorrow is a local non-profit that provides free after-school and online arts literacy programs for kids in grades three through five in elementary schools.
They have classes teaching creative writing, art, music, and drama. Classes meet once a week, in person or online, after regular school hours. Qualified teachers use a professionally designed, standards-based curriculum.
All art and creative writing supplies are provided by TFT for free to the children.
The program promotes cognitive, emotional, social, multi-sensory, and critical thinking skills by offering children a hands-on experience. TFT encourages the children’s artistic self-expression and nurtures the positive self-esteem resulting from the discovery of their inherent creativity.
The Theatre Troupe program is a full academic year. In the theatre program, children collaborate on plays and performances, learning about the parts of a story, developing characters, creating sets and costumes, and incorporating music.
The organization said the arts help provide social and emotional learning, academic skills, and personal life skills that are necessary for the children to thrive.
As children create their own works of art, they get a coping mechanism for the future: a “tool for tomorrow” and a vision of what their lives can become.
TFT served more than 300 children in the 2020-21 school year with online programs. With students back in the classroom, they expect to serve even more students in 2022.
The organization said they would use the $25,000 grant to continue providing the kids with unique artistic programs.
