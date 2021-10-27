Pitbull concert at Fantasy Springs rescheduled to February 2022

Fans of Grammy Award-winning superstar Pitbull will have to wait a little while longer to see him return to the Coachella Valley.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino announced that Pitbull's Dec. 18, 2021 show has been rescheduled to February 12, 2022.

Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new date; those who are unable to attend have until Nov. 24 to receive a full refund.

Tickets for Pitbull are $79, $99, $139 and $169. For more information, contact the Fantasy Springs Box Office via phone (800) 827-2946 and online at www.FantasySpringsResort.com

