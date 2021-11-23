Indio puts call out for promoters, entertainers, & producers as part of its downtown activation project

The city of Indio is seeking promoters, entertainers, and producers as part of efforts to bring additional culture, entertainment, and activation for its downtown project.

On Tuesday, the city released a “request for qualifications” (RFQ) for vendors and promoters to produce monthly events.

This comes as city officials work on designing a complete ‘plug-and-play’ venue for musicians and entertainers downtown at Miles Avenue and Smurr Street for events to be held on the second Saturday of the month beginning in early 2022.

Early rendering of the future stage set for 2022

Experienced event producers, vendors, and promoters are encouraged to submit qualifications to participate and coordinate a mix of high-caliber local, entertainment, food, music, and dance events to enrich Indio and the downtown experience.

City officials say these events will be free for residents and visitors and may include food/food trucks, retail, art, and a ‘walk-about’ space for music and drinks.

The location for these events will take place at this new venue, informally coined the ‘Outdoor Living Room.’ This space is in close proximity to the recently approved Colossal Cacti art sculptures, and three new restaurant locations in development on Miles Avenue.

The City’s RFQ will award contracts for some or all months, and should address staffing necessary to professionally operate the events, oversee the general production, and prepare a marketing and advertising plan for the events.

The RFQ will close on Jan. 14, 2022, and can be viewed here.

For additional questions about the RFQ itself, email Senior Economic Development Analyst, Keala Mare at kmare@indio.org.